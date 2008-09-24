Xbox Live Going Down September 29th

Xbox Live is going down! On Monday, September 29th at 12:01 AM, the Xbox Live service will be coming down for maintenance that could last up to 24 hours, according to Microsoft's Larry Hryb. The outage will affect the Xbox Live and My Xbox sections of the of Xbox.com as well, and forums will be set to read only for the duration. It's all in preparation for the impending launch of The New Xbox Experience, but only in preparation for it, so don't expect to hop back online when the service goes up and get to work crafting your shiny new avatar. Enjoy the old Xbox experience while you still can!

Xbox Live Service Maintenance [Xbox Live's Major Nelson]