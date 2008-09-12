Xbox Originals: Destroy All Humans And Intellivision Reborn

This month sees the largest addition to the Xbox Originals program for the Xbox 360 ever, with a more than 61 games hitting the service on September 15th. Of course all but one of those games is part of Crave's Intellivision Reborn compilation - which incidentally failed to spark a rebirth of the Intellivision - but if we're going to get technical about things than none of those even count, having not originally appeared on the Xbox. So, a whole slew of Intellivision Games of dubious quality, and one excellent alien invasion title in THQ's Destroy All Humans, a game that received the coveted Fahey award for Best Use Of Zim in a Non-Zim role.

Thanks to Mustapha for pointing out the new additions.