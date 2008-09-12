Xbox Originals: Destroy All Humans And Intellivision Reborn

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

This month sees the largest addition to the Xbox Originals program for the Xbox 360 ever, with a more than 61 games hitting the service on September 15th. Of course all but one of those games is part of Crave's Intellivision Reborn compilation - which incidentally failed to spark a rebirth of the Intellivision - but if we're going to get technical about things than none of those even count, having not originally appeared on the Xbox. So, a whole slew of Intellivision Games of dubious quality, and one excellent alien invasion title in THQ's Destroy All Humans, a game that received the coveted Fahey award for Best Use Of Zim in a Non-Zim role.

Thanks to Mustapha for pointing out the new additions.

