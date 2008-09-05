X-COM Comes To Steam (And Wicked Cheap Too!)

There's nothing quite as humiliating as being outed at a weekend dinner party as the sole attendee who hasn't played X-COM UFO Defence. You've been there, stuffing your mouth with canapés while the group swaps X-COM strategies and pleasantries, excluding you from the conversation.

Never again! Thanks to the power of Steam, you can enjoy five X-COM classics — X-COM: UFO Defence, X-COM: Apocalypse, X-COM: Interceptor, X-COM: Enforcer and X-COM: Terror From The Deep — on the cheap. How cheap? How about $US 13.49 USD for all five? I thought so.

They're $US 4.99 individually, making the Complete Package purchase with its introductory discount a no-brainer. Should get your mouse hand nice and limber for the forthcoming sequel.

X-COM Complete Pack [Steam]