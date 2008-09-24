Xenosaga's KOS-MOS Gets Inappropriate Bikini Variation

Remember that scene in Xenosaga Episode III: Also sprach Zarathustra when you and KOS-MOS went to the beach for a picnic and she packed a lunch and she was wearing that tasteful yet aesthetically fitting bikini and it was the best day ever? No? Really? Maybe that was from a fanfic I wrote.

No matter, as ALTER, makers of cute anime and video game character things readies this bikini clad KOS-MOS for the Xenosaga freak in you. Sure, it's total pandering, but you have to know your market. We call it the "lonely market." Importer NCS is taking pre-orders and we're accepting clicks into the gallery below.

KOS-MOS Bikini Gallery