Yakuza 3 Screens, Not Scans

Scans are OK. We guess. Then again, they're also kinda like reading a book underwater that's wrapped in plastic. You get the gist, but it could be clearer. So it is with these Yakuza 3 screens, courtesy of Famitsu. They're the ones you saw in the scans from last week, but they're bigger, and they're clearer. After all, scans just can't do a blue, Sega sky justice.
伝説の龍、三度現る 『龍が如く3』 [Famitsu]
