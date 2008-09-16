Yes, Infinity Ward Are Doing The Next Call Of Duty

Activision Blizzard had an "analysts day" conference call today. Plenty of stuff to get through from it, but first things first: confirming earlier "leapfrog" assumptions, it's been announced that the next Call of Duty game will be brought to us by Infinity Ward. Good news for those who still, for some reason, think it's funny to hate on Treyarch, but for everyone else, it probably only confirms what you probably already assumed. Sadly no mention of any sci-fi take on the series, but there's plenty of time - and trade shows - for that particular mystery to be resolved.