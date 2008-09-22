Yes, Make Annoying Bikini Idol In White Knight Chronicles

Ah, yes, Yuko Ogura. Currently the owner of a meat house chain, the bikini model was the former "face character" for SEGA Japan. She also claims to be from outer space and speaks with a phony high pitched voice! (Supposedly this is her real voice.)
A Japanese TV clip shows the customisation possibilities for PS3 exclusive White Knight Chronicles — that yes, it's even possible to make a Yuko Ogura avatar. That, after the jump.
Everyone is very impressed and says the in-game version looks just like the real Ogura. Agree?
