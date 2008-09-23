Yes, Tenchu 4 Is To Be Released In The West



Good news, cat ninja lovers: Tenchu 4 is getting a Western release. Previously confirmed only for a Japanese release, developers Acquire have signed a deal with Ubisoft that'll see the game distributed throughout North America and Europe. No word on a release date, but the game will be playable at TGS, so we'll check it out then, see if the cat handling's up to scratch.

