Yes, Tenchu 4 Is To Be Released In The West

Good news, cat ninja lovers: Tenchu 4 is getting a Western release. Previously confirmed only for a Japanese release, developers Acquire have signed a deal with Ubisoft that'll see the game distributed throughout North America and Europe. No word on a release date, but the game will be playable at TGS, so we'll check it out then, see if the cat handling's up to scratch.
