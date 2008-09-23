Yes, There Is A New Punisher Game Coming

Marvel weren't screwin' around when they were teasing a new Punisher game the other day. Only a week after dropping the hints, Sony have today announced Punisher: No Mercy, a PSN game in development at little-known Hungarian devs Zen Studios. Little was revealed about the game aside from the fact it's an "arena-based multiplayer" title and that it's going to be powered by the Unreal Engine 3, but Punisher/Marvel fans, don't let that stop you from crafting some unrealistic expectations for yourselves.

