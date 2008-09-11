Yes, Yes, Star Ocean 4 & The Last Remnant Are Playable

Back on Monday, Square Enix announced its big Tokyo Game Show plans. The company hadn't then decided in what form The Last Remnant and Star Ocean 4 would take at the show — whether they'd just be new trailers or actually playable. Well, Square Enix has made of its mind and yes, both games will be playable on the TGS show floor. Not only that, there will be trailers, too. So when you're not playing, you can be watching. And when you're not doing that, you can be doing other things.

『ラスト レムナント』と『スターオーシャン4』は東京ゲームショウにプレイアブル出展 [Famitsu]