Back on Monday, Square Enix announced its big Tokyo Game Show plans. The company hadn't then decided in what form The Last Remnant and Star Ocean 4 would take at the show — whether they'd just be new trailers or actually playable. Well, Square Enix has made of its mind and yes, both games will be playable on the TGS show floor. Not only that, there will be trailers, too. So when you're not playing, you can be watching. And when you're not doing that, you can be doing other things.
Yes, Yes, Star Ocean 4 & The Last Remnant Are Playable
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink