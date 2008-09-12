The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Yoga Flame. For Reals, Yo.


Do not try this at home. Do not try this at a friend's home. DO NOT TRY THIS. EVER. Some dude decided it was a good idea to create DIY flame cannons and then strap them to his wrists. And then test them in a garage.

Disaster, they say, is around the corner. Until then, enjoy watching the Street Fighter II posturing.

Pyro 2.1 wrist-mounted flame cannons [BB Gadgets via Gadget Lab via S-Kill Capcom]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles