Yoga Flame. For Reals, Yo.

Do not try this at home. Do not try this at a friend's home. DO NOT TRY THIS. EVER. Some dude decided it was a good idea to create DIY flame cannons and then strap them to his wrists. And then test them in a garage.
Disaster, they say, is around the corner. Until then, enjoy watching the Street Fighter II posturing.
Pyro 2.1 wrist-mounted flame cannons [BB Gadgets via Gadget Lab via S-Kill Capcom]
