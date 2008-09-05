Call of Duty's heading back to the sepia-toned days of the Second World War, and it's heading back there this Holiday season. Activision sent word today that the game will hit retail shelves across the US on November 11, around a month after the online betas kick off. That'll be all versions of it, too. Say what you will of Treyarch's track record, for a game that really should have "5" after the title, it's not looking too bad.
You (And Michael Phelps) Can Play Call Of Duty: World At War In November
