The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

You Can Unlock Every Rock Band 2 Song In 10 Notes

I've had a pretty busy weekend, so I didn't have much time to delve into Rock Band 2, and looking over my schedule for the next week or two, chances are slim I'll be up to unlocking anything in the game anytime soon. For those of us with little time or little patience for unlocking new tracks, Harmonix have included a handy little code in game that unlocks everything, all at once. Mind you this will completely strip the joy of discovery out of the game, so use at your own risk.

Simply go into the game modifier screen and enter in the original Rock Band unlock code - Red, Yellow, Blue, Red, Red, Blue, Blue, Red, Yellow, Blue - and poof, you're a joy killer. I tested the code out on my game and it works like gangbusters. Then I stared wistfully at the track listing before putting down the guitar and trudging back to my desk, completely broken.
How To Unlock Every 'Rock Band 2′ Song Right Away [MTV Multiplayer]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles