You Got Hurt While Gaming?

Question: Ever got a gaming-related injury? If so, what? How?
Question: Ever got a gaming-related injury? If so, what? How?
I split open my knuckles and broke a bone in my hand while playing eyetoy kinetic combat. I must have shifted the camera some time earlier that day, punching targets on the far right side of the screen were six inches behind a brick fireplace.