The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

You Got Hurt While Gaming?

F-R-I-D-A-Y. Time for, that's right, TELL US DAMMIT. here's how it works: We ask a question, you answer it. Simple and no strings attached! This isn't some marketing survey or whatever. It's an emotional investment in you. Yes, we're interested in knowing you, Kotaku reader person. You probably know fucktons about us — more than you even want to, we're sure. But, hey, we'd like to know about you. That way you won't be some faceless blob — and we might feel a tinge of guilt when we ban your arse. Or not, because really we're incapable of human emotion. Not sure!

Something playing games is physical — especially if you playing a marathon session.

Question: Ever got a gaming-related injury? If so, what? How?

Comments

  • Colin White Guest

    I split open my knuckles and broke a bone in my hand while playing eyetoy kinetic combat. I must have shifted the camera some time earlier that day, punching targets on the far right side of the screen were six inches behind a brick fireplace.

    0
  • ViceOfFire Guest

    Haha not really, myself. Aching fingers and shoulder from Guitar Hero is probably the worst I've done.

    But damn funny story about my cousin: We played Tony Hawk 3 all day, and being the uncoordinated guy he is, his mind wouldn't let him stop pushing forward on the joystick even though he didn't need to. Needless to say, he got an RSI and his thumb swelled up to about 3 times the size. Funny time, he had to go to the doctors and all.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles