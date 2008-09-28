You Think You've Got a Crappy Job?

Have we ever posted that surreal-arse Burger Time pic? God damn, I want this in black-light poster format. This illustrates Blog of Hilarity's look at the 8 Worst Real Life Jobs of Video Gamers. Not sure what their standards are, as Paperboy's benefits of being a paperboy is, quite reasonably, "MILFs," but Mario's benefits for being a plumber is "feces, lots of feces." What, is he coprophagic now?
The 8 Worst Real Life Jobs of Video Game Characters [Blog of Hilarity]
