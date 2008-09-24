You Too Can Own This Halo Energy Sword

Pointy, so please do not run while carrying this. Sword seller True Swords is offering this seemingly unlicensed Halo 3 Covenant Energy Sword with Titanium colour finish on stainless steel blades. According to the seller:

This special treatment, sometimes called "spectrum treatment", causes the colours to shift at different angles and lighting. This effect is similar to the blade effect seen in the video game series. The blades will appear to be different colours depending on the amount of light and reflected colours they are around.

Priced at US$49.99, it's 27 inches long and either an accident or a lawsuit waiting to happen. We can't decide which.

Covenant ENERGY SWORD Video Game Sword Replica Type-1 [True Swords via Nerd Approved via That Girl's Site]