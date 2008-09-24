The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

You Too Can Own This Halo Energy Sword

Pointy, so please do not run while carrying this. Sword seller True Swords is offering this seemingly unlicensed Halo 3 Covenant Energy Sword with Titanium colour finish on stainless steel blades. According to the seller:

This special treatment, sometimes called "spectrum treatment", causes the colours to shift at different angles and lighting. This effect is similar to the blade effect seen in the video game series. The blades will appear to be different colours depending on the amount of light and reflected colours they are around.

Priced at US$49.99, it's 27 inches long and either an accident or a lawsuit waiting to happen. We can't decide which.

Covenant ENERGY SWORD Video Game Sword Replica Type-1 [True Swords via Nerd Approved via That Girl's Site]

Comments

  • Dylan asseta Guest

    i want one!

    how do you order these magnificant itoms?

    let me know dylzz

    0
  • Tim Guest

    How do u order one

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles