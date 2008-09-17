You Will So Hate Blizzard When They Announce The Next Diablo III Class

When you can upset untold scores of internet dickheads with your game's colour palette, it's safe to say when you start messing with your game's important stuff - like character classes - you're in line for some pure, white-hot rage. And that's exactly what Blizzard are preparing themselves for when the next Diablo III class is revealed, lead designer Jay Wilson telling Videogamer:
All the barbarian players are delighted and all the necromancers hate us. I understand, I don't begrudge them that. I would hate me too! But what I would say is that when we announce the next class, which is quite similar to a previous class, then all those players will hate us too. You can't make everybody happy, but I think when the game finally come out players will find there's a good class for them, one they will love as much as the ones that came before. And if they don't, I absolutely promise that in the expansions we'll consider bringing back old classes.
You'd best stand by that promise, Jay. The Agonast does not abide character class tinkering.
Next Diablo 3 class will make players hate Blizzard [Videogamer]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink