You (Yes, YOU) Are Cordially Invited...

...to the Arcade Mania Tokyo launch event, book signing and drinking fun fun. The event takes place Saturday, September 27 (19:00-23:00) at Cafe Pause in Ikebukuro. Drinks are ¥500 a pop, and there will be free munchies to munch on. Fez composer Jason DeGroot (6955) selected the music, and the event will also kick off an exhibition of photos taken by Yuki Nakano for the book. The show will run until October 5th. The party won't.

Also, today the book's official website has gone live, complete with HIGHLY INTERACTIVE CRANE GAME. It was designed by Andrew Lee, who also designed the book's layout. He's a wizard, you know.

Hope to see you in Tokyo on the 27th!

Arcade Mania! [Official Site]

