Your Guide To PS3 'Tears' Tentacles, Bondage, And Cow Milking

Sure, saucy games like 12 years-old and up rated PS3 title Tears to Tiara have saucy scenes. But more often than not, you gotta play through lots of boring stuff to get to the good stuff. The "adventure + simulation" fantasy sword-swinging RPG features 2D cutscenes, and the new Tears to Tiara guide has published to help get players get where they need to be: Yep, the tentacles, bondage, and the cow milking.

ティアーズ・トゥ・ティアラ-花冠の大地-攻略本 [Akiba Blog]