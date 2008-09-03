Your PlayStation 2 Trash Becomes Furniture Treasure

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

With over 140 million PlayStation 2s walking the earth, surely their must be one or two that have broken down. Maybe even three. Possibly even more than that, as there are apparently enough to establish a product made from recycled PS2s.

UK based Pli Design is taking advantage of all those unwanted consoles with its Reee chair, which features 100% recycled PlayStation 2 plastic. Sound familiar? It might, as we wrote about Pli's PlayStation product last year. Seems Pli is just getting around to "launching" it next week.

If you're worrying about compromising "environmental credentials", look no further than the Reee. You've never sat this green before.

Recycled PlayStation®2 chair is a UK first [Pli]

