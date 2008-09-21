You've Been Sent a FITNESS ULTIMATUM

Alright, well, if Wii Fit wasn't badass enough for you, now you can sign up to have your arse kicked by Jillian Michaels, whose "Fitness Ultimatum" for Wii (out next year) apparently involves an invisible Wiimote and a completely unforeseen monkey-bars peripheral. Graphics look a little clunky, but if you're dripping as much sweat as this thing promises, you probably won't care. But then, if you buy this thing, your priorities are probably way different from a standard gamer's.

Jillian Michaels Fitness Ultimatum 2009 Wii Trailer [YouTube, via Nintendo Wii Fanboy]