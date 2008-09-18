Yuke's Tells Double D Dodgeball Players To Get Bent

Yuke's wants players of their Xbox Live Arcade release to get bent. Their all-new "Get Bent" downloadable content pack is now available, featuring two new arenas and new player class, the Curver. The Curver can of course curve the ball, and also comes with a special shot that makes the ball invisible, which is sure to add a cit of challenge to the proceedings.

The "Get Bent" pack is up on the Xbox Marketplace as we speak, weighing in at a paltry 100 Microsoft points.

CHICAGO - Sept. 17, 2008

YUKE'S Company of America, the U.S. publishing arm of Japanese game developer YUKE'S Company Limited, today announced that the all new "Get Bent" downloadable content pack is now available for Double D Dodgeball on Xbox LIVE® Arcade for the Xbox 360® video game and entertainment system from Microsoft. The in-game content will feature Curver, a new player with enhanced ball-curving capabilities and a super shot that causes the ball to disappear, challenging the opposing player's catching skills.

In addition, new themes and picture packs were made available last week to commemorate the release of the "Get Bent" DLC. The Theme Pack contains five new images to enhance the look of your XBLA theme, while the Picture Pack includes images of the five original characters featuring a colorful art style for fans to use as a profile picture.

Double D Dodgeball, released on July16th, is an arcade-style take on the beloved sport, allowing players to face off in teams of up to four live players, or six including the AI, in a variety of arenas and match types. Players can strategize before a match begins by drafting a customised team and selecting from five specialised characters, each with their own strengths and weaknesses. Compete on a variety of different courts, each version coming in Western and Eastern rules, to find out who is the top dodgeballer on Xbox LIVE Arcade for Xbox 360. Double D Dodgeball is rated E for Everyone by the ESRB.

The "Get Bent" DLC pack is available now and is priced at 100 Microsoft® Points.