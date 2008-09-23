The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Zen Bound - Absolutely Non-Pervy Rope Twisting Game For iPhone

Zen Bound is ostensibly a game, although appears to be more like a toy.

It runs on the iPhone (PC and Mac versions to follow, apparently) and seems to be an accurate simulation of.. twisting a rope around an inanimate object. As the developers say,

It is something to be enjoyed at a slow pace: a game where a high score is not the goal. Zen Bound is designed to challenge in a subtle way, it does not attack or force the player. There is also an element of self-reflection, for each of the sculptures is a representation of a state of mind or a human emotion.

So.. still not clear if it is an actual game or not. One thing that is clear - somebody will almost certainly knock up an eroge version of this, if they haven't already.

Announcing: Zen Bound![Secret Exit]

Comments

  • liam Guest

    this was a freeware game back in mid-2006 called Zen Bondage. Here's the link to a review with links to the free game download...

    http://www.fun-motion.com/physics-games/zen-bondage/

    i never really got into it because there never seemed to be a scoring system, but enjoy anyway!

