Zen Bound - Absolutely Non-Pervy Rope Twisting Game For iPhone

Zen Bound is ostensibly a game, although appears to be more like a toy.

It runs on the iPhone (PC and Mac versions to follow, apparently) and seems to be an accurate simulation of.. twisting a rope around an inanimate object. As the developers say,

It is something to be enjoyed at a slow pace: a game where a high score is not the goal. Zen Bound is designed to challenge in a subtle way, it does not attack or force the player. There is also an element of self-reflection, for each of the sculptures is a representation of a state of mind or a human emotion.

So.. still not clear if it is an actual game or not. One thing that is clear - somebody will almost certainly knock up an eroge version of this, if they haven't already.

Announcing: Zen Bound![Secret Exit]