Zune Update Brings Free Games

As we speak, I am excitedly staring at the progress bar for the download of the new Zune 3.0 software, as I am sure many of you already have, eagerly anticipating the launch of the Zune gaming era. The update adds various new features to Microsoft's device, such as the ability to read audio books, wireless marketplace browsing, the ability to tag songs you hear while listening to the FM radio for later download, and wow - a clock, but by far the greatest development of all is the gaming features. The update even comes with two games - Hexic and Texas Hold Em, offering a fresh new way to play slightly older games.

The download is almost completed. I would have done this sooner but I couldn't find the Zune under all that iPod Touch packaging. Installing. Wow, it's taking a long time to prepare my computer. Hmm. *gets distracted playing Spore on the iPod Touch, wanders off*

