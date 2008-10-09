360 Sales Have Doubled in US, More Than Doubled In Europe, Quintupled In Japan

You know hotcakes? The 360's selling like 'em. The company have announced during their TGS address this morning that, since a range of price-cuts were introduced for the console across the US, Europe and Japan over the past few months, sales have - shockingly - increased. According to Microsoft's John Schappert, US 360 sales have "doubled", European sales are up by "62%", and they're up "five-fold" in Japan. Whichever way you look at it, that's an increase.

