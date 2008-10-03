3D Realms Now Big Fans Of The Ol' Max Payne Movie

It was Monday we heard 3D Realms boss Scott Miller hating on the Max Payne movie. Monday of this week. Now it's Thursday, and what do we see, but 3D Realms boss Scott Miller being totally in love with the Max Payne movie. "To be clear, I'm proud of this film" he told Edge.

It's ... really impressive to me that Max Payne came in number one this weekend...What I'm hearing is that the film is doing very well in many other European countries and Australia. This kind of opening brings us a lot closer to the reality of a sequel.

From haterade to champagne and talks of sequels in half a week? Amazing what the sight of buckets full of cash money will do to your thoughts on a shitty movie.

