7 New Xbox 360 Bundles For Europe

Xboxygen have published details of seven Xbox 360 bumper bundles due out in Europe before Christmas - four new ones to complement the Indiana Jones/Sega Tennis packs we posted earlier.
The original post is en francais but NeoGaf forum members have helpfully knocked out a translation (although 'Lego Indiana Jones' and 'James Bond' are apparently the same in both languages so it can't have taken them long).
Tomb Raider Underworld and Gears 2 also get a look-in. We assume the 'Bond' pack is Quantum of Solace unless those GoldenEye 64 XBLA rumours were true.
Full details after the jump.
17/10/2008
-X360 VALUE PACK ELITE 120 Go ( Lego Indiana Jones/KungFu Panda) - 299.00 Euros
-X360 VALUE PACK PRO 60 Go (Lego Indiana Jones/KungFu Panda) - 239.00 Euros
-X360 VALUE PACK ARCADE (Sega Superstar Tennis + XBLA games) - 179.00 Euros
07/11/2008
-PACK X360 60 Go + Gears of War 2 - 269.00 Euros
-PACK X360 60 Go + James Bond - 269.00 Euros
21/11/2008
-PACK X360 60 Go + Tomb Raider + 1200 MS Points - 269.00 Euros
12/12/2008
-PACK X360 60 Go + Prince of Persia - 269.00 Euros
Tous les packs Xbox 360 de Noël annoncés [Xboxygen via NeoGaf]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink