7 New Xbox 360 Bundles For Europe

Xboxygen have published details of seven Xbox 360 bumper bundles due out in Europe before Christmas - four new ones to complement the Indiana Jones/Sega Tennis packs we posted earlier.
The original post is en francais but NeoGaf forum members have helpfully knocked out a translation (although 'Lego Indiana Jones' and 'James Bond' are apparently the same in both languages so it can't have taken them long).

Tomb Raider Underworld and Gears 2 also get a look-in. We assume the 'Bond' pack is Quantum of Solace unless those GoldenEye 64 XBLA rumours were true.

Full details after the jump.

17/10/2008

-X360 VALUE PACK ELITE 120 Go ( Lego Indiana Jones/KungFu Panda) - 299.00 Euros
-X360 VALUE PACK PRO 60 Go (Lego Indiana Jones/KungFu Panda) - 239.00 Euros
-X360 VALUE PACK ARCADE (Sega Superstar Tennis + XBLA games) - 179.00 Euros

07/11/2008

-PACK X360 60 Go + Gears of War 2 - 269.00 Euros
-PACK X360 60 Go + James Bond - 269.00 Euros

21/11/2008

-PACK X360 60 Go + Tomb Raider + 1200 MS Points - 269.00 Euros

12/12/2008

-PACK X360 60 Go + Prince of Persia - 269.00 Euros

