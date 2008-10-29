Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals





$US99 Xbox 360 Bundle Has Everything The Arcade Doesn't

Microsoft have announced an "Xbox 360 Live Pack", which contains a 60GB HDD, a wired headset, ethernet cable and 3 month Xbox Live Gold subscription. In other words, everything you need in the Arcade 360, but don't get. So it's no surprise to see that the bundle is priced at $US99, which just so happens to be the exact price difference between the Arcade and Pro consoles. It'll be out in the US in early November.

    It's not a true upgrade without the component cables.

