Microsoft have announced an "Xbox 360 Live Pack", which contains a 60GB HDD, a wired headset, ethernet cable and 3 month Xbox Live Gold subscription. In other words, everything you need in the Arcade 360, but don't get. So it's no surprise to see that the bundle is priced at $US99, which just so happens to be the exact price difference between the Arcade and Pro consoles. It'll be out in the US in early November.
$US99 Xbox 360 Bundle Has Everything The Arcade Doesn't
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
It's not a true upgrade without the component cables.