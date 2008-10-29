Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Troll Your Mates With These Joke Holiday Gifts

A 16 Second NHK Clip of Dragonball Movie (Very Boring)

It's not the movie's fault. This is simply a super short clip from Japanese TV network NHK that shows off...not much of anything. (At least the dragonball looks decent!) The movie is getting released in Japan next spring. The country's reaction to Hollywood's interpretation should be interesting, but it should do decent enough here. Some people in Japan are more impressed with Hollywood doing a big budget adaptation than with Hollywood doing a good big budget adaptation.

Dragonball Clip! Dragonball Clip! Dragonball Clip! [Latino Review]

Comments

  • Darek Khort Guest

    I know I will be disappointed. But I'm hoping Fat Choy will give me a good laugh.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles