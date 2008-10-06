A Compendium of Leaked Gears of War 2 Multiplayer Footage



Looks like anyone with a hat cam can waltz into E for All this weekend and film Gears of War 2 to their heart's content. We've been tipped to a bunch of multiplayer footage in different locations, so for those who want to see if chainsaws and blood spatter = server lag, here are plenty of clips. Everyone on camera gives a raving testimonial for the game, which is out Nov. 7 for Xbox 360.

Your first clip is above (showing Horde mode, from youtube user donjugored), and there are four more on the jump.

Part two of horde mode:



Another YouTube video, from Voice of Reason



And two more user-shot vids on Gametrailers:



Leaked Gears of War 2 Multiplayer Videos [Thoughts of a Random Gamer]