Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Troll Your Mates With These Joke Holiday Gifts

A Compendium of Leaked Gears of War 2 Multiplayer Footage


Looks like anyone with a hat cam can waltz into E for All this weekend and film Gears of War 2 to their heart's content. We've been tipped to a bunch of multiplayer footage in different locations, so for those who want to see if chainsaws and blood spatter = server lag, here are plenty of clips. Everyone on camera gives a raving testimonial for the game, which is out Nov. 7 for Xbox 360.

Your first clip is above (showing Horde mode, from youtube user donjugored), and there are four more on the jump.

Part two of horde mode:

Another YouTube video, from Voice of Reason

And two more user-shot vids on Gametrailers:

Leaked Gears of War 2 Multiplayer Videos [Thoughts of a Random Gamer]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles