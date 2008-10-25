Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Troll Your Mates With These Joke Holiday Gifts

A Far Cry From Your Standard PS3

The folks over at Bit-tech teamed up with Ubisoft and German uber-modder Oliver "Butterkneter" König to create a special PlayStation 3 to commemorate the release of Far Cry 2. Instead of simply painting the PS3 like any sane person, Butterkneter created a painstakingly detailed base for the console, complete with rocks, plants, an empty magazine, a skull, and a friendly little ant. Then he painted the console, right? No, he removed the case, went to town with a dremel tool, and then painted the case, created the awesome spectacle seen above.

Hit the link below to check out the whole project from start to finish, and then enter Bit-tech's contest for a chance to win the piece for yourself. Just in case you haven't been paying attention, the answer is Africa.

Far Cry 2 PS3 by Butterkneter [bit-tech]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles