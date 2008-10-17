Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

A Fireside Chat With Hermann Peterscheck On Jumpgate Evolution


Actually, we weren't literally next to a warm-crackling fire, but it was right after we finished our play test of Jumpgate Evolution. Hermann Peterscheck was nice enough to give us a little more time and share his thoughts regarding some of the things they want to do, before Jumpgate ends up in our hands. We talked lots about PvP, PvE and how that will shape the way you play the game.

Hands On With Jumpgate Evolution

