A Long Look Back at Fallout

Gametrailers has put together a very comprehensive retrospective on Fallout that fans will very much enjoy, and neophytes will find educational. The 15-minute video covers the entire history of games set in post-apocalyptic environs, beginning with 1986's Wasteland, by Electronic Arts and Interplay. Then comes a very detailed look at the first two Fallouts, plus Fallout Tactics, mentioning everything you recall from the games. (Check out the Doctor Who phone booth at 4:35.) For those who will just be coming to the series with Fallout 3, this is your backstory primer.

