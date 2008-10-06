Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

A Look at the New Xbox Live Marketplace

Major Nelson takes a look at the revamped Xbox Live Marketplace (which is a little like "Action Figure Man: the How to Buy Action Figure Man episode" from The Simpsons) and of course concludes that it's awesome. You can compare the two "experiences" with the images above (bigger on the jump) and more on Hryb's flickr account. For those not necessarily wondering how streamlined their buying experience will be, just when it's all over with, he says "The New Xbox Experience will ship later this year. As in before the New Year." No real news there, but it's nice to have his personal assurance.

Teh before:

Teh aftar:

New Xbox Experience: Games Marketplace [Major Nelson's Blog, via Game Stooge (pic)]

