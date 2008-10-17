A Mega Man Costume To Dominate Halloween

Got kids? Better brush up on their costumes, because if they run into this kid, they're gonna look impoverished. Dad Kevin kitted his boy out with this amazing Mega Man costume, which is not only to scale (and comfortably fuzzy), but it lights up. It lights up. No "pew pew" noises included, but then when you're a kid with a Mega Buster strapped to your arm, we're you can manage that on your own.

craineum's blog [Dtoid, via Gizmodo]