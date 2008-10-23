A Million Enlist For Combat Arms

Nexon America isn't just for tweens looking to play cutesy, anime-inspired MMO titles anymore. Their online multiplayer shooter Combat Arms, launched in open beta form just this past July, now boasts over one million registered users. To celebrate, Nexon is releasing two new patches that add a new game mode and map to the action, along with new weapons and special event gear for Halloween. The new map, Waverider, takes place in a European hilltop town and will be the largest map in the game. The new game mode is called Bounty Hunter, and involves one player with a bounty on his head earning in-game money depending on how long he can escape from everyone else.

While I still haven't gotten a chance to try out the game, I know a couple people who play actively and have had nothing but good things to say about it. Of course one of them is 8 years-old and technically shouldn't be playing it, but still - a shining recommendation.

Milestone Celebrated with Debut of New Map and A Revolutionary Game Mode Introduced for the First Time to First-Person Shooter Game Genre

LOS ANGELES, October 22, 2008 - Nexon America Inc. (www.nexon.net), a world leader in free-to-play, multiplayer online games, announced today that Combat Arms, its new online multiplayer first-person shooter game, surpassed one million registered users since its open beta launch in July. Combat Arms was commercially launched on October 1 with the addition of the highly anticipated "Black Market," the in-game item shop that allows users to spend real money to further customise their characters. Combat Arms is available free for download at http://combatarms.nexon.net.

To commemorate this milestone, Nexon will unveil two patches including a new map and game mode that will offer a variety of game play options for users to fully experience the dynamic world of multiplayer online first-person shooters (FPS). The new map, "Waverider," which is set in a European hilltop town, will be the game's largest map. Waverider will be complemented by the addition of new weapons, two supply cases, special event gear and a new male mercenary for Halloween

In addition, Nexon will introduce a new hide-and-seek game mode, "Bounty Hunter," which has never been introduced to a FPS-genre game. The new mode enables one player to randomly become the "bounty," who will be the target hunted by other players. The longer the bounty stays alive, the more in-game currency that player will earn.

"Nexon is dedicated to providing an interactive online gaming experience with our high quality games that are easy to pick up and entertaining at every level," said Min Kim, vice president of marketing for Nexon. "Combat Arms' successful commercial launch demonstrates the game's huge mass appeal and validates market demand for great, free-to-play, online experiences."

Combat Arms features personalised characters, various combat modes, maps, and weapons. In addition, Combat Arms offers a high level of socialization with Web 2.0 community tools for users with buddy lists, integrated clan systems in-game and on the web, and an in-game messenger system. This mix of elements ignites a revolutionary FPS experience: a dynamic, evolving game that encourages both friendly competition and friendship among its players.

"We've received overwhelming feedback from Combat Arms players who loved the mix of the fast-action FPS game play and ability to communicate with other players in-game," said Herb Yang, producer of Combat Arms. "People are really embracing the socialization features of Combat Arms, especially the built-in features enabling people to track their personal performance as well as to create and join clans, personalise their clans with items such as emblems, and participate in official clan matches on dedicated servers."

Since the successful launch of MapleStory in North America, Nexon has been at the forefront of creating a broad roster of high quality multiplayer online games that appeal to both casual and hardcore gamers. The company is also a pioneer of implementing a profitable online microtransactions model in North America with its prepaid game cards being one of the top selling cards in major retail outlets including 7-Eleven and Target.