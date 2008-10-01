A New, Red 360 Controller, Just In Time For Gears 2

Remember that red controller Microsoft showed off at E3? We figured it had a Christmas theme. Turns out it doesn't. The theme is instead blood, as it's been announced that the "limited edition" red controller will be out on November 2. Which is, yes, the same day Gears of War 2 is released. It's to be released in a bundle with a play-and-charge kit, will go for $US65, and will be out in the U.S., Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand and Asia. Or, in other words, not Europe.

[AU: Local price on the controller is $99.95 with Play & Charge cable and red rechargeable battery included —SB]