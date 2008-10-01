A New, Red 360 Controller, Just In Time For Gears 2

Remember that red controller Microsoft showed off at E3? We figured it had a Christmas theme. Turns out it doesn't. The theme is instead blood, as it's been announced that the "limited edition" red controller will be out on November 2. Which is, yes, the same day Gears of War 2 is released. It's to be released in a bundle with a play-and-charge kit, will go for $US65, and will be out in the U.S., Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand and Asia. Or, in other words, not Europe.
[AU: Local price on the controller is $99.95 with Play & Charge cable and red rechargeable battery included —SB]
Microsoft Rolls out Red Xbox 360 Wireless Controller Just in Time for the Holidays
This holiday season, Xbox 360 fans are invited to accessorize with Microsoft's award-winning Xbox 360 Wireless Controllers, now available for a limited time in red with newly designed black accents. Experience wireless gaming from up to 30 feet and enjoy uninterrupted play with the included Play & Charge cable and red rechargeable battery, which provides up to 25 hours of play on a single charge. Additionally, when the battery runs low, you're given ample warning so you can connect the included Play & Charge cable for continuous play.
Available in the U.S., Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand and Asia, the Xbox 360 Limited Edition Red Wireless Controller and Play & Charge Kit with red rechargeable battery now come together in a never before available colour and at an exceptionally low price of just $64.99 (U.S. estimated retail price (ERP)). This product is the newest addition to Microsoft's line of Xbox Authentic Products and further reinforces Microsoft's commitment to enhancing the way people experience games and entertainment.
