Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Troll Your Mates With These Joke Holiday Gifts

A New Street Fighter IV Trailer Has A Little Bit of Everything


Face it, TGS is like a huge magnet when it comes to attracting great trailers. So when it came time for Street Fighter IV to take the stage it was no surprise that the trailer wasn't anything less than awesome. There's all sort of eye candy in this one from gameplay footage to the brush art sequences we've come to know and love. Or maybe you're into Street Fighter anime, no problem it's got that too. So don't feel bad if you want to stick around for repeated viewings.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles