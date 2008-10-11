A New Street Fighter IV Trailer Has A Little Bit of Everything



Face it, TGS is like a huge magnet when it comes to attracting great trailers. So when it came time for Street Fighter IV to take the stage it was no surprise that the trailer wasn't anything less than awesome. There's all sort of eye candy in this one from gameplay footage to the brush art sequences we've come to know and love. Or maybe you're into Street Fighter anime, no problem it's got that too. So don't feel bad if you want to stick around for repeated viewings.