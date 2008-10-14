A Proposal Of Marriage... via LBP

A gamer known only as DimmuJed used LBP's level creation tool to propose to his girlfriend.
The actual proposal bit comes surprisingly early on - the guy can't resist tearing around the hearts and flowers-themed level racking up a (possibly symbolic) high score.
Not shown - her elaborate Unreal Tournament mod explaining that she isn't sure if she is ready for that level of commitment and would like some time on her own to think.
