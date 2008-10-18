A Tour of NetDevil's Game Studio

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

After Crecente and I got a good look at Jumpgate Evolution we convinced them to show us around the joint. The place is like Disneyland meets game development. It's a creative person's heaven. Basically their new studio is divided into two parts. Half of the building is dedicated to Lego Universe while the other half is of course, Jumpgate Evolution. There's also a Lego builders area containing millions of bricks - so the 3D artists can physically build their creations- before they input them into the computer. Last but not least, we got to see some of the insane LUPS (Lego Universe Partners) creations. Some of the projects consisted of thousands of Legos and must have taken days to build.

