A Video Walkthrough of Tokyo Game Show 2008

Pardon the fast-walking and poor focus, this is meant to just give you a quick sense of this year's Tokyo Game Show floor. I did a quick walk through of the two big exhibit halls. The third, the one I didn't walk through, is traditionally dedicated to shops and food, oh and the children's area. We'll get to those in a bit.

Note the constant offering of bits of paper and keep in mind how easy it is to walk around... today. Come Saturday that will not be the case. As a total nonsequitor there were four women preparing their swimsuit outfits in the press room as I was writing this. Forgive the typos.

