Following up on where we left off, the guys at NetDevil were merciful and — even though they caught Crecente trying to get a sneak peak at Lego Universe — kind enough to give us some hands on time with a build of Jumpgate Evolution. Lead Designer Hermann Peterscheck gave us the grand tour of Jumpgate on a monster triple 24 inch monitor setup, sporting a resolution near 5000x1080. He explained to us some of the goals the team had been trying to achieve with the title since the last time Crecente gave it a try.
A Visit To NetDevil: Hands On With Jumpgate Evolution
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink