A Visit To NetDevil: Hands On With Jumpgate Evolution


Following up on where we left off, the guys at NetDevil were merciful and — even though they caught Crecente trying to get a sneak peak at Lego Universe — kind enough to give us some hands on time with a build of Jumpgate Evolution. Lead Designer Hermann Peterscheck gave us the grand tour of Jumpgate on a monster triple 24 inch monitor setup, sporting a resolution near 5000x1080. He explained to us some of the goals the team had been trying to achieve with the title since the last time Crecente gave it a try.

