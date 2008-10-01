AC/DC Rock Band is Wal-Mart Exclusive Afterall

There was a bit of confusion this morning when the official press release for AC/DC Live: Rock Band Track Pack hit. Unlike the New York Times story, which said the game was a Wal-Mart exclusive, there was no such mention of exclusivity in the press release.

We contacted Harmonix this morning for clarification and it turns out the New York Times got it right: AC/DC Live: Rock Band Track Pack will be released as a disc-only game exclusively at Wal-Mart.

The standalone game will include 18 classic live tracks from the band's live performances for more than 99 minutes of gameplay on each instrument. And, according to Harmonix, the game will not be available as DLC only as a disc.

If you buy the disc you can export the tracks from the pack to Rock Band or Rock Band 2 at no extra charge by entering a special export authentication code from the manual, though an online connection will be required. The $30 to $40 game will also be available for purchase at Sams Club in the U.S.

For those living in Europe, Australia and New Zealand the game will be available at most major retail outlets, but still not online.