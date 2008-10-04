AC/DC Rock Bands Does Indeed Have Its Own Achievements, Trophies

Need one more (or a) reason to get the AC/DC Rock Band expansion, achievement whores? You got one. The disc will be shipping with its own set of "unique" achievements, as well as - according to Harmonix - "several that are song specific". PS3 owners, same story, you'll get trophies. Presumably (hopefully?) one of them will be for nailing the piggish "oi! oi! oi!" in TNT.

Will the AC/DC disc come with Achievements/Trophies? [Rock Band]