AC/DC Rock Bands Does Indeed Have Its Own Achievements, Trophies

Need one more (or a) reason to get the AC/DC Rock Band expansion, achievement whores? You got one. The disc will be shipping with its own set of "unique" achievements, as well as - according to Harmonix - "several that are song specific". PS3 owners, same story, you'll get trophies. Presumably (hopefully?) one of them will be for nailing the piggish "oi! oi! oi!" in TNT.
Will the AC/DC disc come with Achievements/Trophies? [Rock Band]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink