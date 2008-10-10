Ace Attorney Booth Is Guilty of Being, Well, Amazing

Behold: the Gyakuten Kenji booth, encased within Capcom's monstrous Tokyo Game Show setup. Isn't it just great? While most booths here settle for murals or the odd statue/attractive lady in costume to set the mood, Gyakuten Kenji's is a fully decked-out courthouse. Fancy chairs, bookshelf, the works. If that doesn't get you in the mood for some courtroom drama, you really are a husk of a man/woman.