Ace Combat 6 Flightstick Bundle Triumpantly Returns

I got into Ace Combat 6 for the Xbox 360 far too late to get in on the hot, flightstick bundle action, and I've been regretting it for months now, especially considering the prices a used model of the special controller have been going for on eBay. Well these guys are going to feel awfully silly now as Namco Bandai announces the return of the Ace Combat 6 Flightstick bundle! Available exclusively at Best Buy, the pack comes complete with Ace Combat 6: Fires of Liberation, the Hori Ace-Edge flightstick, a custom Xbox 360 faceplate, and a copy of the award-winning aerial combat documentary Speed & Angels. The total package retails for $US149.99.

Despite all of the large, useless hunks of plastic littering my living room area, I shall not be truly fulfilled until this flightstick rests on my coffee table, buried under a pile of WoW cards, video game wrapper plastic, and Mountain Dew cans. Thank you Namco Bandai.

NAMCO BANDAI GAMES RE-LAUNCHES ACE COMBAT® 6 FLIGHTSTICK BUNDLE WITH EXCLUSIVE DVD

Exclusively at Best Buy Stores, "Speed & Angels" Documentary Included in Bundle with Leading Flight-Combat Video Game and Critically-Acclaimed Flightstick

Santa Clara, Calif., (October 21, 2008) - Leading video games developer and publisher NAMCO BANDAI Games America Inc., announced today that the Ace Combat® 6 Flightstick Bundle is once again available, exclusively at Best Buy retail stores nationwide. Including the critically acclaimed Ace Combat® 6: Fires of Liberation for the Xbox 360® video game and entertainment system from Microsoft, HORI's exclusive ACE-EDGE™ flightstick and a custom Xbox 360 faceplate, the newly released bundle also includes an exclusive DVD of the award-winning flight combat documentary Speed & Angels.

Speed & Angels follows two young aspiring fighter pilots as they follow their dreams of taking to the skies in F-14 Tomcat aircraft. Providing a behind the scenes look at the extraordinary people that pilot the world's most advanced fighter planes, the film was the recipient of the Audience Award at the 2008 Newport Film Festival and an official selection at the 2008 Sedona International Film Festival.

Thrusting players into massive living battlefields, Ace Combat 6 lets players pilot cutting-edge real world aircraft such as the F-22 Raptor and A-10 Thunderbolt as they take on screaming enemy fighter jets, ground-based anti-air emplacements and hulking naval vessels. Up to 16 players can test their dogfighting skills online in a variety of multiplayer modes, including objective-based air raids and exclusive cooperative missions. Unanimously praised by critics and fans alike, Ace Combat 6 was chosen as one of Time Magazine's top 10 games of 2007 and lauded as "bigger, better and even more photorealistic than its predecessors" by USA Today.

The Ace Combat 6 Flightstick Bundle with the Speed & Angels DVD is available exclusively at Best Buy locations nationwide and carries a suggested retail price of $149.99. Ace Combat 6: Fires of Liberation is available at retailers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $59.99 and is rated "T" for Teen by the ESRB. For more information, please visit www.acecombatsix.com and www.speedandangels.com.