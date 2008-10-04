Achievement Hunter Dives into Dead Space Achievements

Rooster Teeth achievement-centric site Achievement Hunters managed to land their hands on an early copy of Dead Space from Electronic Arts.

Starting on Monday the hunters will be releasing video walkthroughs of how to grab the achievements in Dead Space. "Dead Week" will also include contests, live broadcasts and other Dead Space material posted on the site.

If you want to catch a glimpse of what an achievement walkthrough video looks like, check out the Achievement Hunters take on finding the Holocrons in The Force Unleashed over on their site.

Achievement Hunters