Activision Addresses GHWT Drum Sensitivity

Reports are popping up all over the internet regarding sensitivity issues with the new drum controller that comes packaged with Activision's Guitar Hero World Tour. Some complain the drums are too sensitive; others that they aren't sensitive enough, and then there's folks like me whose green one rattles when you hit it, but that will have to be addressed another time. If only there was some sort of drum tuning kit that would allow owners to optimise the drums to their liking. Oh look, an official statement from Activision.

We have learned that certain drum kit controllers manufactured for Guitar Hero World Tour have sensitivity issues. We believe that these controllers are limited to ones in the earlier manufacturing stages. While we believe that this was an isolated manufacturing issue, we are stepping our efforts to randomly test our drum kit controllers so customers can be assured they work properly. In the event any consumers do experience problems with their drum kit controllers associated with sensitivity issues, Activision will soon be offering a drum tuning kit that will enable players to fully optimise their drums.

That was part of an official statement from Activision, posted on Red Octane's customer support site. The statement then goes on to instruct players on what to do should their instruments be faulty or missing.

Our goal would be to immediately address any hardware issues Guitar Hero World Tour players have with the game. Consumers should visit the Activision Publishing customer support website at www.activision.com/support website or call 310 255-2050 in the U.S. where a customer care representative will assist them. Activision is fully committed to the highest quality manufacturing standards, and to satisfying every Guitar Hero World Tour fan so they can enjoy the best musical gaming experience ever created.

Good luck with that!

Comments

  • Alex Guest

    my drums for the wii on the blue note seem to not work.
    and to top it off, the orange cymbal rattles, moves, and unscrews when i turn the cymbal.

    0
  • Luke Guest

    Except we can't get the fucking MIDI USB cables for free from them because they have SHIT customer service.

    0
  • Jason Guest

    This is shit, my yellow one doesnt even work and the blue on is stuffed aswell. how can i play expert with only 3 working..>!!!

    0

