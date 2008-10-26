Activision's Guitar Hero Marketing Goes to 11



Alright, Activision is officially not fucking around. That's four A-list sports endorsers you see, in their underwear/shorts (including Tony Hawk in a helmet, about to ride the short school bus), gyrating to Bob Seger's "Old Time Rock n' Roll" in the manner of Risky Business.

Alex Rodriguez, Kobe Bryant and Michael Phelps — easily among the highest paid endorsers in baseball, basketball and the Olympics, respectively. And Tony Hawk's reach is greater, across all of extreme/alternative sports. You can see this as an amusing ad, and it is, but it's also a statement from the Big A. When you've got friends like this, who the hell needs a Playmate anyway? (Except for the fact they're half-clothed dudes, and she's naked.)

