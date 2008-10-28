Adhoc Party for PSP Delayed

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Adhoc Party for PSP is an online service with a super descriptive title. No real surprises, it allows users to play PSP titles featuring ad hoc over the internet via the PS3. Originally slated for October 30 in Japan, users will be able to download the beta to their PS3s and play online in titles like Monster Hunter Portable 2nd G and Phantasy Star Portable. Adhoc Party features a lobby where players can chat with and meet other players. Sony has announced today that the service has been pushed back until early November. Sit tight.

